Gavel generic graphic

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A New Jersey man will spend more than a decade behind bars after committing a string of gas station robberies in Allentown.

22-year-old Brandon Garcia was sentenced Tuesday in federal court after pleading guilty to multiple felony charges in relation to the 2017 robberies.

Prosecutors say Garcia used a federally banned sawed-off rifle in three Allentown robberies in March of 2017.

He was arrested shortly after the third robbery, and the case was transferred to federal authorities because of the type of gun used in the crimes.

