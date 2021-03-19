BETHLEHEM, Pa. | Authorities allege a New Jersey man suspected in an assault led police on a high-speed chase through Bethlehem and along I-78.
Bethlehem police are now looking for Christopher Alexander, who eluded capture on Interstate 78 this week when he allegedly hit speeds of more than 130 mph. The Newark, N.J., man faces several charges, including assault and fleeing and eluding.
About 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Bethlehem police were dispatched to the 1300 block of East Eighth Street to investigate a report of a man who had forced his way into a home and punched someone.
The victim told police that she had ended her relationship with Alexander that morning, according to the criminal complaint. She reported then going to a friend’s house, a fact that she didn’t share with Alexander.
The 35-year-old Alexander allegedly showed up at the house and demanded that the victim come outside. When she refused, he allegedly forced his way inside the house and tried to pull her outside.
Alexander is accused of punching the woman in the head and stabbing her left hand. Police said the victim had a “golf ball” sized bruise on her face, and she reported losing some sensation in the hand in which she was stabbed. She was taken to the hospital for emergency treatment.
A witness to the assault reported seeing what she thought was a knife in Alexander’s hand. She gave police a description of his car, the license plate and the direction in which it was headed when he left the house.
An officer spotted the car at East Third and Hayes streets and tried to conduct a traffic stop. That’s when Alexander allegedly made a right turn from the left lane, cutting off several vehicles.
As he allegedly ran from police, Alexander collided with another car on Daly Avenue and ignored at least two red lights. Police pursued Alexander onto Hellertown Road at more than 90 mph. An officer eventually ended the chase near Silvex Road and the I-78 on-ramp, where Alexander allegedly drove through heavy traffic and another red light.
Pennsylvania State Police tried to stop him on I-78 but ended the pursuit after reaching speeds of more than 130 mph.
An arrest warrant for Alexander was issued on Thursday.
Once in custody, he faces single felony counts of aggravated assault, burglary and flight to avoid apprehension. He also faces single counts of simple assault, fleeing and eluding, accident involving damage, reckless driving and ignoring a red light.