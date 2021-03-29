ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Health bureaus in the Lehigh Valley say they've been told by state officials to schedule all remaining 1A eligible vaccinations before the end of the month.
Health officials take it as a sign that Pennsylvania may soon be expanding eligibility.
"We are anticipating that means that the opening further is going to happen soon," said Vicky Kistler with the Allentown Health Bureau.
Kistler says right now it looks like 1B will start in April, with mass vaccinations sometime in May. But getting to that point could be tricky, as many 1A people have signed up for vaccines at several places.
"Very few of these people cancel their appointments and at all of those other locations," Kistler said.
Health officials say overbooking often leaves them scrambling to get no-show shots in arms. Kristen Wenrich with the Bethlehem Health Bureau says it's an issue they're trying to address ahead of the expansion.
"We're trying to sort out the best system to allow people to register then making sure that we have an accurate count prior to the clinic so we're not worried, for example 1,000 doses of a vaccine and then we have 30% that don't show," Wenrich said.
Health officials say they've been getting a lot of questions at the clinics, like how much immunity you have after one shot.
"Both Pfizer and Moderna are showing around 80 percent," Wenrich said.
After the second shot it's roughly 95 percent.
Is the COVID vaccine going to be a yearly thing? Heath officials say right now, the science is unclear.
If you're 1A and need a vaccination check Bethlehem's website Friday morning and Allentown's daily.