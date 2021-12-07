EASTON, Pa. - Investigators looking into a harrowing school bus crash that was caught on camera in Easton say they've finished their work, and no charges will be filed against the driver.
There were some very dramatic moments about a month ago, as the bus seemed to lose control while traveling along Bushkill Drive, before plunging down an embankment and into Bushkill Creek.
The Northampton County district attorney's office said Tuesday that the driver will not be facing any charges.
Apparently, the bus driver was distracted by an incident on the bus just before the crash.
The driver and 13 students were hurt in the crash.