Allentown shooting W. Allen Street scene
Rich Rolen | for 69 News

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The fatal shooting of a man on an Allentown porch in February has been ruled justified, and no charges will be filed, authorities said.

The person who shot Vincent Bynum, 36, after a verbal and physical altercation in the 500 block of W. Allen Street on Feb. 10 was acting in self-defense, said the Lehigh County district attorney's office on Tuesday.

Investigators determined that Bynum, who died at the hospital, had alcohol and a high level of PCP in his system when he was shot around 10 a.m., the DA said. 

Moments before he was shot, Bynum attacked and assaulted a resident in the home, who then crawled inside for help, authorities said.

A family member of that person then confronted Bynum about the attack, and Bynum tried attacking and punching that person, the DA said.

The family member, who legally owned a gun, fired two shots, one of which struck Bynum, investigators determined.

DA Jim Martin determined the shooting was justified and in line with state self-defense laws, and no charges will be filed. The shooter's name will not be released, the DA said.

