SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A private school in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County was briefly evacuated just after noon Monday after concerns about a possible carbon monoxide leak or other contaminant in the building.

Hundreds of kids were outside in the parking lot of Lehigh Christian Academy, which meets in Cedar Crest Bible Fellowship Church off S. Cedar Crest Boulevard, while emergency crews checked the building for contaminants.

Jeremy Kappes, Director of Development at Lehigh Christian Academy, said several students started getting headaches and not feeling well inside a classroom at the school. Administration officials decided to evacuate the building in the event that there was a carbon monoxide leak or some other contaminant in the building, Kappes said.

Firefighters and several ambulances responded to the scene.

Emergency authorities had checked the building three times but did not detect any contaminants, Kappes said.

Kappes said all students who were not feeling well were checked by EMS staff. Emergency crews then allowed faculty and students back into the building.

To his knowledge, Kappes said, two students decided to go to the hospital for extra protocols/safety measures. Kappes said that, to his understanding, everyone is ok.