S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - State Police say no criminal charges will be filed in a deadly crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lehigh County.
The accident happened June 24 around 9:15 p.m. near the Allentown Service Plaza.
State Police say it appears the driver became disoriented and drove the wrong way on the southbound side of the highway. The car crashed head-on with another vehicle.
95-year-old Argelia Tolentino of Allentown was killed. She was a passenger in the car going the wrong way.
State Police say they decided not to file criminal charges after consulting with the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.