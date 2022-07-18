Bethlehem police close off greenway trail with crime tape

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Investigators do not believe foul play was involved in the death of a person found near a trail in Bethlehem, authorities say.

The body was found shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday near the South Bethlehem Greenway.

Authorities believe the body had been there for a while, and that the public is not in danger, said a spokesperson for the Northampton County district attorney's office.

The person has not yet been identified.

County detectives and the coroner were on scene in the area of East Third and Hayes street for several hours Sunday night.

Bethlehem police have not commented on what happened.

