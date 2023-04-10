ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A man died after falling from a ladder, about 20 feet to the ground in Allentown on Saturday. Officials say he was helping a friend trim tree branches.

It's the second death related to tree cutting in 69 News' region in less than a week.

Officials tell 69 News they're seeing more incidents related to trimming trees and shrubs, as the weather gets nicer. We asked experts for safety tips.

69 News found a crew from Harmony Tree Services working all day Monday to take down a giant tree in an Allentown backyard, piece by piece.

"Knowing every single danger of all the equipment that we're using," Ben Goldman, who owns the Allentown company, said. "Because there are no second chances, there's no do overs."

Our region has seen two tree-cutting-related deaths in recent days. On Saturday, 43-year-old Touni Bsiela fell about 20 feet from a ladder, officials say, while helping a friend trim branches in Allentown.

Last Thursday, in Carbon County, 19-year-old Ryan Schock was cutting trees, when a branch fell about 90 feet, striking him on the head and killing him.

"It's called 'struck-bys,'" Goldman said. "So that's when you get hit by by, like a free branch."

Goldman says it's the most common accident he knows of.

"That's why we tie them up and we yell, 'all clear' when we're just dropping a branch," he said.

The Lehigh County coroner tells us he's seeing an increase in incidents related to tree cutting and shrub trimming, now that the weather's warming up. He adds it's important to hire trained professionals whenever possible, especially for large jobs.

"We take safety number one," Goldman said. "So, we have safety meetings every week."

Goldman's team was seen Monday using a spider lift. He says it's safer to be away from the tree, though you can also be safe in a tree, with proper precautions.

"Make sure that you're tying onto something that's healthy, that's, you know, at least the size of your wrist," he said.

And you should always tie yourself twice, Goldman says: with a primary climb line and a lanyard, in two separate spots far enough away from each other.

"They shouldn't be right next to each other," Goldman said. "So in case you do cut one, you still have the other one."

And always double check all your gear before you go, to make sure there are no defects or faults anywhere.

The Lehigh County coroner tells 69 News it's important to have a buddy system, where at least two people are working together. He says even if you have a cell phone on you, if something happens, you may not be able to use it.

For more information on tree trimming safety, you can click here.