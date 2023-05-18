EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council will consider a gift ban at a future meeting, after delaying consideration of the ordinance Thursday because of suggested changes.
County Executive Lamont McClure proposed the ban in April, citing conflicts between the county's home rule charter — its constitution — and its administrative code. The charter bans employees and elected officials from receiving anything related to county work that is not available on similar terms to the public. The code contains exceptions that a truck could drive through, according to McClure.
Commissioner Ron Heckman (councilmembers are known as commissioners) said he does not object to McClure's proposal, but reflecting upon his Catholic education, he quoted a nun's comment from many years ago: "You know when you've done something wrong."
Good conduct depends on the individual, not a code. The ban was discussed during a meeting of council's governance committee.
"You certainly can't legislate morality," Heckman said. In keeping with the Catholic school theme, he brought up the term "de minimis," Latin for an item of trivial value, such as a pen, plaque or T-shirt an official might receive from a civic group, or an inexpensive meal served at an event.
"De minimis" gifts would be allowed, but defining what is "de minimis" is a problem, Commissioner Lori Vargo Heffner said.
"Nobody has determined where that line is," she said. "$50 or $100? Who decides?"
Vargo Heffner and Heckman both mentioned ArtsQuest, the parent organization of Bethlehem's Musikfest.
"There are a lot of things at ArtsQuest that we get invited to as public officials," she said, while Heckman noted that he is an ArtsQuest member.
On the other hand, "Nobody's taking me to the Super Bowl," Vargo Heffner said.
Enforcement is also an issue, Commissioner Tara Zrinski said.
Council Solicitor Chris Spadoni said a member of the public who questions a benefit to an official complain to the Pennsylvania Ethics Commission. As the discussion went on, he said any number of hypothetical scenarios could be conjured up.
"Every set of circumstances is fact-sensitive and issue-sensitive," Spadoni said.
Commissioner John Brown said the rules in place now have worked, and he did not find value in the proposed amendment.
Heckman said he is concerned that part-time elected officials will be "looking over their shoulder" all the time, and he suggested a more important target.
"If you really want to get into ethics, we should get into campaign contributions," he said.
Spadoni will review potential changes, and the amendment was not voted on at the full council meeting held later Thursday. Vargo Heffner said it will come up at a future meeting.