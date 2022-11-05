BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- On Friday students at the Lehigh Valley Academy High School were evacuated after 47 students and adults were transported to hospitals for feeling sick.

All patients, 39 at LVHN and eight at St. Luke's, have since been released and sent home.

Fire crews started monitoring air levels while searching the building to ensure all parties made it out.

Lehigh County Haz-Mat responded to assist with air monitoring.

After extensive investigation and monitoring, no readings were detected in the building.

The facility was turned over to school officials and property management for further testing.