SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - Haze has made its way to skies some 30,000 feet above the Northeast.
It's smoke from deadly wildfires out West. Now, some people are wondering if that'll have any impact on the ground level in our region.
"This is an upper atmosphere event. Essentially, the ash is way above us. Obviously, it can affect our vision and view of the sun and our sky isn't as clear as it could be, but it's really not down at our level," said Dr. Joseph Schellenberg, pulmonologist at Lehigh Valley Health Network.
He says the only thing this area has to worry about is cosmetic.
It'll look different, but he says it's far enough away that we aren't going to see anything related to smoke deposition.
But for people out West, it's a different story.
"Their cloud is at zero feet, so it's all around them. It's, as we know it from the news, the worst air quality in the world right now," Schellenberg said.
Ironic enough, he says they need those masks more than ever, pandemic or not.
"A lot of it is just avoidance. It's unfortunate to the time where we've been avoiding everything for so long to the COVID pandemic. It's unfortunate that they have to add an environment issue that's going to keep people indoors," Schellenberg said.
He says the real focus for our area is on allergies this time of year.
As autumn begins, grass and higher mold counts could impact overall health.
"This particular time of year is ragweed, so ragweed pollen counts are moderate right now. The ragweed tends to become more prevalent as the corn grows, when you think about it," Schellenberg said.
The smoky haze will likely hang around through Wednesday, and may be visible again over the weekend.