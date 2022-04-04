Dozens gathered in Bethlehem to promote peace and denounce hate.
The "No Home for Hate" March was organized by the Bethlehem Community Advisory Board.
This came just days after police in the Bangor area announced an FBI investigation into anti-Semitic and white separatist literature left near homes.
The head of the Bethlehem NAACP says similar incidents have happened across the Lehigh Valley.
"I'm aware of propaganda that were put out as far as Coopersburg," said Esther Lee with the Bethlehem NAACP. "Hate will not be tolerated, so the best way to exemplify that was to get off our tails and get some movement"
A recent report from the Anti-Defamation League found Pennsylvania leads the country in the distribution of hateful materials.