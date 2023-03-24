RUSCOMBMANOR TWP., Pa. – Snuggling with baby goats may sound innocent enough, but a local family farm says it will no longer offer the experience at two Lehigh Valley events, due to backlash and criticism from animal rights activists.

Steinmetz Family Farm, based in Berks County, announced that it will no longer attend Bear Creek Mountain Resort's first annual vegan festival in Macungie on April 16 or the first annual Allentown VegFest at Cedar Beach Park on April 29.

Co-owner Justin Steinmetz, who runs the farm with his wife Lauren, posted a message on social media, saying his business and event organizers received a flood of "not so nice" messages from animal rights activists and vegan extremists, alleging that baby goat snuggling is animal exploitation.

Steinmetz said he and his wife would rather pull out of the events than ruin them with potential rioters and picketers.

The Steinmetz family offered goat snuggling for the first time at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in January after they tested the concept at the Kutztown Folk Festival, where it had a positive response.

1:45 +3 Goat snuggling a big hit at Pa Farm Show There's about 40 goats for people to snuggle and they say already it's been a huge success.

About 40 goats were available for $5 snuggles at the farm show, where Steinmetz said he monitored the animals to make sure they were OK amid the attention, which he said they enjoyed.

"My wife had a crazy idea to do goat snuggling in July to make a little extra money, because we had too many animals, and we needed to pay the feed bills," Steinmetz said at the time. "I said, 'You're crazy hon, no one's going to want to do goat snuggling, and I was wrong!'"

Steinmetz said the organizers of both the Bear Creek Vegan Festival and Allentown VegFest will invite back their farm animals to "other events that do not draw such a crowd."

He ended his post with a link to an article discussing the impact of the "vegan extremist mindset."