PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. — Traffic between Phillipsburg and Easton should start improving soon.

The Northampton Street Bridge, known as the free bridge, will be fully open to traffic later Thursday, said the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission.

Construction crews will still need lane closures at times to finish the project, but the 24/7 lane closures are no longer needed, officials said.

Work will continue Monday, but the bridge will be fully open for Easton's Pa. Bacon Fest this weekend.

The three-lane bridge has been limited to one lane in each direction, instead of two going into Easton, since construction began in March, causing traffic jams.

The upcoming day-to-day lane closures could still cause delays, but crews will often be able to still allow for a left turn lane on the Easton side, bridge officials said.

The day-to-day closures are expected to start Monday, from about 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

The rest of the work includes sidewalk replacement and electrical work.

Editor's note: A previous version of this article noted that Garlic Fest is taking place this weekend. It has been corrected to reflect that the Pa. Bacon Fest is happening. It will be held from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.