ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- Health experts are prepping a new COVID-19 testing site in Lehigh County.
"We're just setting up the traffic patterns and getting everything ready to go for tomorrow (Monday),” said Tanya Hook, interim director for Lehigh County’s Emergency Management Agency.
It was a busy snowy Sunday morning outside Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, as workers unloaded equipment and set up barriers ahead of Monday's free week-long state-run COVID-19 testing site.
"If somebody wants to get tested, they don't need a script. All they do is show up at the site and we are able to test up to 450 people per day,” Hook said.
Despite recommendations from state and federal health officials for people to celebrate the holidays with their immediate household, airports across the country have been packed with people.
"One of the reasons we chose this week was because it was right after the holidays. We thought we might see an influx of people looking to get tested and we were trying to take some of the load off the other testing sites that are out there," Hook said.
When the site opens Monday, it'll be the area's largest clinic, capable of performing hundreds of tests per day.
“Most of the other small clinics have been doing about roughly between 20 to 100, 150 tests per day. But this one will have about 450 go through on a daily basis,” Hook said.
The free clinic is open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., from Monday, January 4, through Friday, January 8.
For those who can’t make it, Hook says they have other options.
"Reach out their primary care physician, talk to their primary doctors, and if they are in need of getting a test, they will get a script and they will get them out to a testing site,” she said.