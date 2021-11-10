EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. – Property owners in East Allen Township will not see a real estate tax increase next year under the township's proposed budget for 2022.
Township Manager Brent Green on Wednesday night presented a balanced budget of $2.6 million to the board of supervisors and recommended that the board hold the line on taxes for next year.
As part of the budget, the board voted to advertise an ordinance to establish the township's 2022 tax millage rate at 6.5 mills, unchanged from at least the last 15 years, the board indicated.
One mill equals $1 for every $1,000 of a property's assessed value. The board will approve the budget next month.
East Allen is in a good financial position, with current projected revenues of $2.4 million that are expected to increase by year's end, Green said, noting that some expenditures planned for 2021 have not been made.
Green added a line item to the 2022 budget to include $25,000 for community development services. A firm could be hired to write a new zoning ordinance, to help address development concerns in the township, he said.