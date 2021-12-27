Gracedale Nursing Home in Northampton County provides long-term care for some of the community's most beloved residents.
Nobody could've predicted that long-term care here, would turn into such a long fight in the worst pandemic in modern history.
By June 2020, Gracedale was seeing numbers that were staggering. There'd been 71 deaths, and 422 residents had tested positive, along with 50 employees. The National Guard was called in to help test.
One year later, omicron is sweeping the country. But, remarkably, it's not sweeping through Gracedale.
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure says, not a single resident right now has tested positive for COVID-19, and there hasn't been a COVID-related death since April.
McClure points to their vaccination rates. He says 92% of their residents are vaccinated, 71% are boosted and 87% of their healthcare workers are vaccinated.
"And we couldn't be more grateful to those healthcare heroes for being vaccinated at Gracedale," McClure said.
But while they're happy to have won this battle, the war against COVID-19 at the nursing home is ongoing. McClure says 14 of their employees at Gracedale have tested positive and are quarantining.
And while they're proud of everything they've accomplished, McClure says, they know things can take a turn, quickly.
"We need to be honest with everybody. These next few days and weeks are going to be critical for the health and safety of our residents. So we need to keep wearing those N95 and K95 masks, we need to keep washing our hands and we need to get everyone who can be vaccinated, vaccinated and boosted," McClure said.