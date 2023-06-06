L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - No students were hurt when their school bus got into a crash in Lehigh County on Tuesday afternoon.

An East Penn bus was among three vehicles involved in the crash shortly before 3 p.m. in Lower Macungie Township.

It happened at Scenic View Drive and Gehman Road, according to county dispatchers.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Nathan Branosky said injuries were reported, but later clarified that no students were hurt.

It's not clear the extent of other injuries.

Police have not yet said what led to the crash.