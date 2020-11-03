Money

NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The North Whitehall Township Board of Supervisors on Monday night approved a 2021 preliminary balanced budget of $4.8 million that requires no real estate tax increase.

Presented by township Manager Christopher Garges, the budget includes liquid fuels fund expenditures of $623,000, sewer fund expenditures of $206,500, street light fund expenditures of $65,000, future equipment fund expenditures of $390,200, and capital fund expenditures of $1,210,000.

Major areas of spending for 2021 are public works and roads, 33% of expenditures; insurance and general provisions, 27% of expenditures; and fire and ambulance, 10% of expenditures.

The proposed 0.6 millage rate for 2021 includes .1 mill for farmland preservation. A mill equals $1 in tax for every $1,000 of a property’s assessment.

The board is expected to vote on the final budget at its Dec. 7 meeting.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.