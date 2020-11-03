NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The North Whitehall Township Board of Supervisors on Monday night approved a 2021 preliminary balanced budget of $4.8 million that requires no real estate tax increase.
Presented by township Manager Christopher Garges, the budget includes liquid fuels fund expenditures of $623,000, sewer fund expenditures of $206,500, street light fund expenditures of $65,000, future equipment fund expenditures of $390,200, and capital fund expenditures of $1,210,000.
Major areas of spending for 2021 are public works and roads, 33% of expenditures; insurance and general provisions, 27% of expenditures; and fire and ambulance, 10% of expenditures.
The proposed 0.6 millage rate for 2021 includes .1 mill for farmland preservation. A mill equals $1 in tax for every $1,000 of a property’s assessment.
The board is expected to vote on the final budget at its Dec. 7 meeting.