BATH, Pa. – Residents of Moore Township in Northampton County can rest easy, as there is no property tax increase in the proposed 2021 municipal budget unveiled Monday night at the board of supervisors meeting.
The township's real estate tax rate is expected to remain at six mills.
The board agreed to make the budget available for public inspection beginning Wednesday, Dec. 2. The supervisors are expected to make a final adoption of the budget at their Dec. 22 meeting.
According to Township Manager Nick Steiner, 2021 expenditures will include a new police patrol vehicle and another car for use by the township's zoning department.
He also pointed out that the total budget of $250,000 sets aside $50,000 for township stormwater management improvements mandated by the state over the next five years, with no funding or reimbursement coming from Harrisburg.
In addition, Steiner mentioned $15,000 in the budget is designated for improvements to both the township's recreation center and Edelman School, a Moore historic structure. Another $3,700 will be spent on the schoolhouse but drawn from its own spending account.
In other business, the supervisors passed an equipment use policy pertaining to laptops and tablets purchased in conjunction with funds appropriated by the state for purchases made as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board agreed the computers will be used by the supervisors, planning commission, and zoning hearing board members to conduct virtual meetings during the ongoing pandemic.