NAZARETH, Pa. – The Nazareth Area School District is not facing a teacher walkout or sickout, Superintendent Dennis Riker said during the school board meeting on Tuesday night.
Riker said that issues have been resolved with the Nazareth Area Education Association, which notified the administration by letter late last month that it would move to all-remote learning unless the district agreed to workplace safety changes related to COVID-19. Riker confirmed that the association has since withdrawn the letter.
However, he said a few details need to be discussed before he would feel completely comfortable in releasing a final report to the community.
"I don't want to issue something that is speculative," said Riker, adding that he and his cabinet have met regularly with the association since last August, with more meetings scheduled through May. The administration is always willing to speak with any union representing district employees, he said.
One issue the administration and union started working on immediately involved adherence to social distancing. Riker said social distancing is followed in schools but noted that a few classrooms at the high school have been identified where the six-foot guideline was not being followed. He said that the situation is being addressed.
Riker and the board responded to a series of questions and comments during the public comment portion of the agenda. Many of them centered on when Nazareth schools might do away with the hybrid learning model and return to a normal in-person schedule five days a week.
Riker said the district has a transition plan to bring students in K-3 back to a regular schedule, but stressed that there are still many components to executing that decision, including receiving data from parents on their wishes and making sure there is enough staffing to accommodate those requests.
"It’s not like flipping a switch," he said.
Hemal Desai, a parent of a Floyd R. Shafer Elementary School student, questioned the need for residents to pay their full taxes with limited school schedules, and asked why the district hasn’t resumed a normal schedule.
Board President Linda Stubits said countless meetings have been held with teachers' union representatives, administration and staff trying to make decisions that are in the best interest of students and taxpayers.
Stubits said she also wants to see students back in school full time, "supported by science and education," and stressed that the district is striving to get to that point.
Riker acknowledged the goal to return to full-time, in-person learning and said the pandemic statistics are getting better, especially in Northampton County.
"At same time, we need to do that in a safe and comfortable environment," he said, adding that it's extremely difficult to compare Nazareth to other districts that have returned to full-time, in-person learning.
Many teachers have expressed an interest in coming back to school, but everything becomes situational with the ups and downs of the pandemic, Riker said.
"Just as we start to feel good, it sets us all back and raises the fear level higher than it needs to be," he added.
Riker, acknowledging that parents are struggling with child care issues, urged parents to be honest and to not send children to school if they feel sick.