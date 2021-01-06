An image Wednesday captured Lehigh Valley Congresswoman Susan Wild in the moments when protestors tried storming the House chamber.
Her left hand was clutching her chest, a look of sheer fear on her face. Her colleague, Representative Jason Crow of Colorado, held her hand.
"I think what that picture shows is just me in a state of total panic. I was having a hard time breathing and had a really fast heart rate," Wild said.
Wild says she was one of the last to be evacuated from the House floor. As she laid sideways in the cramped space, unimaginable sounds rang all around her.
"There were shots and breaking glass all over the place and the police, I think the police, just kept shouting 'Get down! Get down!'" Wild said.
The last to be evacuated, they eventually crawled across the floor and clutched gas masks to protect them from tear gas.
Wild says she and the others were taken to an "undisclosed location" where they joined other elected officials, many fatigued and stressed.
"When we first got to this location there was a lot of anger and shouting by one side against the other. Aggressiveness. But that's kind of toned down," Wild said.
Wild says she's endured a range of emotions since the chaos first erupted.
"I've gone from the fear that I was never going to see my family again to anger. I'm feeling very, very angry and also very disappointed," Wild said.
She says her disappointment is not only aimed at the president, but elected leaders who she says are "gloating" over the events that took place on a day she'll never forget.
"A lot of us have concerns about when we're outside the Capitol and that kind of thing, but nobody expects it to happen right here in our workplace. And this is our workplace," Wild said.
Wild says she eventually got in touch with her family to let them know she safely made it out of the Capitol.