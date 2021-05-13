ALLENTOWN, Pa. – For one Salisbury Township woman, the truck noise on Route 145 is about too much to handle.
At Thursday night's board of commissioners meeting, Jill Stanley said she can no longer stand the sounds of large trucks and tractor-trailers scaling Pike Avenue, and she may be forced into selling her home just off the mountaintop road if it continues.
Stanley never offered her full address but said the noise pollution from truck braking has become excessive and is almost unbearable.
Salisbury Chief of Police Kevin Soberick explained that the Pike Avenue traffic noise is "unenforceable," especially from a police standpoint. He noted that his patrols have stepped up efforts recently to issue citations for speeding.
Soberick also pointed out that Route 145 is one of the most highly traveled roads in the region due to its location just off Interstate 78. He added that while it's a state-maintained thoroughfare, Salisbury police patrol it regularly with regard to traffic enforcement.
Summer playground program
In other business, Township Manager Cathy Bonaskiewich, on behalf of the commissioners, informed resident Jennifer Knecht that the annual summer playground program will not take place this year. Bonaskiewich said COVID-19 restrictions did not allow the township to do the necessary hiring and background checks in a timely fashion to secure the employees that would be required for the program.
However, township officials said substitute activities including a possible movie night are being entertained by Salisbury's recreation department and could be staffed by volunteers for the department.