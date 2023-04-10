ALLENTOWN, Pa. - 17-year-old Makayla Mark and 15-year-old Avery Heffelfinger are relying not on their vision but auditory senses to find Easter eggs, as the sound of beeping surrounded them.

"It was beeping but now it's not because I turned it off," Makayla said holding a bright yellow plastic Easter egg.

50 beeping plastic eggs with batteries inside were placed throughout Allentown's Trout Creek Park, allowing about a dozen visually impaired kids to go on an Easter egg hunt. For Makayla it's been a lifelong learning curve, with Monday being a first.

"I never did an Easter egg hunt with auditory senses. I'd usually like look for them regularly," she said.

The Allentown Fire Department Bomb Squad, along with Lehigh Valley-based Sights for Hope, hosted the event. Sights for Hope is an organization that helps those with visual impairments become self-sufficient. The event stems from the International Association of Bomb Technicians and Investigators, who started the events in 2009.

"A lot of times when we go out the door as a bomb squad, we're going out the door to something pretty tragic, or something pretty upsetting. For once we get to go out and do something that brings joy to a lot of kids," said Allentown bomb squad commander Chad Ege.

10-year-old Caroline Rach has been with Sights for Hope since 2021. She says the goal of this hunt is easy to see.

"I really like how they're including, how they're making it accessible for everyone," she said.