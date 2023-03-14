EASTON, Pa. - The nominating petition of Kerry Myers, president of Northampton County Council, has been challenged in court.

In order to run for reelection, Myers was required to file a nominating petition with 250 valid signatures from Democrats living in Northampton County's District 2, which includes Easton, West Easton, Wilson, Glendon, Palmer, Forks Township, Tatamy and Stockertown.

The challenge was raised by Edward Keegan of Forks Township and filed by attorney Lawrence Otter. The challenge says Myers did not submit enough valid signatures.

Forks Township Supervisor Kelly Keegan is challenging Myers in the Democratic primary election for District 2. No Republican is running in the district.

The case will go before Judge Edward Reibman at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday in Courtroom 8 at the county government center in Easton, if it is not resolved in advance.

Myers did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Myers is the first African American president of county council. He is a former president of the Easton Area School Board and is president of the Varsity E Club, which supports Easton school sports.

Myers is a U.S. Navy veteran. He joined County Council in 2019 and was elected president of council this year.