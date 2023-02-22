EASTON, Pa. – On a dreary winter night Wednesday, Easton City Council set its sights on summer by amending city pool fees for non-city residents.
The city has two public pools — Heil and Eddyside.
If approved, the amendments will increase the fees for visitors who are not residents of the city of Easton.
The daily fee for adults will change from the current $10 to $12. Senior and children fees will increase by 30% — from $7 to $10 per day.
A family seasonal pass purchased by May 1 will increase from $155 to $175. A seasonal pass for an adult is currently $95, and that amount will go up to $110. A youth seasonal pass could increase $10 — from $80 to $90 — while a senior pass is proposed to go up to $65 from $55.
Passes secured after May 1 will add $25 for a family seasonal pass for a $200 rate. The adult, youth and senior pass will each increase by $10.
Twilight swim rates will be $2 for a resident, $4 for non-residents. This swimming begins after 4:30 p.m.
The bill had its first reading Wednesday night.