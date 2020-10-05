ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An area non-profit is working to raise awareness of and combat increasing rates of childhood obesity.
"It's fun and you're not just sitting cooped up in a room watching your iPad,” Logan Lech, 8, told 69 News as he was getting ready to take part in the Healthy Kids Running Series on Sunday.
The Healthy Kids Running Series was created to help motivate kids to lead a healthy and active lifestyle through a positive introduction to the world of running.
"I like it because you get to run," said Liam Comber, 8. "And also, if you just moved here then you can make new friends outside.”
According to the CDC, obesity affects 1 in 5 children and adolescents in the United States.
Parents say social events that focus on physical activity are especially important right now, as the COVID-19 pandemic has made it tough for kids to spend time with their peers.
"Getting them out by themselves is not that big of a deal, but to hang out with his friends and play and run around, that's what this is really for,” said dad Joe Comber.
More than 100 kids signed up for the event. It's designed to not only get kids moving, but also to build self-esteem, instill a sense of accomplishment and lay the foundation for a healthy lifestyle in years to come.
"Just get them in a good habit and mindset of exercising,” Joe Comber said. “It's fun and they could do it with their friends."
The Healthy Kids Running Series will continue at Grange Park in Allentown every Sunday in October and the first Sunday in November.