PALMER TWP., Pa. - Seth McMullan, 19, has had several jobs but a career in coffee is his future.
Seth and his parents Desiree and John co-founded Seth & Co., a non-profit java business that employs Seth, who has Down Syndrome, and others like him with special needs.
"We want to show what their abilities are so other people can reach out and feel very secure about maybe bringing someone with special needs into their business," Desiree said.
The business is located in the Palmer Park Mall and offers a full coffee shop menu. Desiree created an easy-to-follow ordering system for Seth and his employees. They take orders, make drinks, serve food, and ring up customers.
"Working in the coffee shop is good experience for us in many ways," said Trisha Bednarick, an employee.
Seth will graduate high school next year and the McMullans said when they began to look at what job opportunities were available, they decided to create their own.
"To provide opportunities to other people with special needs. We sometimes feel they are overlooked. We'd like to give people an opportunity to know them and their capabilities," said John McMullan.
Seth said he's proud to represent the special needs community and the McMullans said they hope more people realize what people like Seth can offer.