EASTON, Pa. - A project in Easton aims to brighten up the city while making it safer.

The Southside Gateway is now up and running.

It's a project of the non-profit Friends of Easton Community Association.

The group worked with the public works department to light up the main area that walkers use, from the Smith Avenue Hill to Saint John's Street on the Southside.

"All of this is to provide a safe environment for the citizens who walk around Southside. The Southside is a very unique neighborhood, and we feel like we're celebrating this neighborhood," said Diane Haviland.

This is the second major lighting project the Friends of Easton group has carried out.

The other was the lighting of the trees in Centre Square.