SCHNECKSVILLE, Pa. - When you look at the walls of the Young Family's home in Schnecksville they're filled with cute sayings and trinkets.

And if you stick around long enough you realize that inside those walls is a whole lot of love. Years ago, the Youngs were given the opportunity to welcome Grace and Michael into their home, an opportunity they couldn't pass up.

"It is a commitment- you're saying that you want someone to become a part of your family," said Melissa Young.

"It was an easy decision to make."

Grace and Michael both have intellectual disabilities but through the non-profit corporation Step by Step Inc. they're able to learn skills that help them gain independence with a full support system behind them.

"I've still seen the growth and it's amazing," said Liberty Young.

Step by Step is the liaison between those with intellectual and physical disabilities and their families, making sure their needs are met in a safe, loving environment.

"It's not as simple as somebody living in your home. It's daily paperwork that you fill out. They make sure we have all our documentation proper and the supports that we need," said Melissa Young.

Grace and Michael have grown so much over their years with the Young family.

Grace now has a job at the Lehigh Valley Zoo, working with her favorite animal: the giraffes. Michael says he's happy and is loving every minute of being in the Young family.

"I like living here with my mom and my dad and my sisters," said Michael.

If you or someone you know wants to become a part of Step by Step Inc. you can head to the organization's website for more information.