'Tis the season of giving at 85 S. Commerce Way in Bethlehem, a hub for shoeboxes stuffed with donated toys for the Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley's 20th Holiday Hope Chest Campaign.
"Our goal this year is a little over 8,000. We are at 6,200 right now," Karen Smith, the center's CEO, said.
It's a 20 percent drop in the goal from last years. Smith says area nonprofits have been hit hard and don't have the resources to find and care for as many kids.
On the bright side, she says 380 people have donated this year, which Smith says is their largest donor pool ever. This includes Lower Nazareth's Tiffany Kindred.
The mother of two says she treasures Christmas morning with her kids opening gifts.
"I can't imagine the anguish some parents go through if they can't do the same," she said.
The boxes are distributed to more than 40 area nonprofits like the Boys and Girls Club of Bethlehem, where CEO Winston Alozie says nearly 90 percent of their kids are below the poverty line.
They plan to hand out nearly 150 gifts, and for many they're the first wrapped presents they've ever received.
"You see the look on their faces and it doesn't matter if they are three or 13. The look of awe on their faces is a present in and of itself. I don't mean to sound cliche, but it does something to your heart to see that," he said.
What started as 400 boxes 20 years ago peaked at 10,000 last year.
The Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley is accepting donations both financial and with toys through Saturday.