EASTON, Pa. - Reaching out for help can be difficult, but navigating what resources are provided by which organizations can be even more challenging, and sometimes even discouraging. The organization Battle Borne is simplifying that process for veterans.
"After 21 years, the military was all I knew. Coming back from Iraq was an extremely difficult time, something I'm still going through now," said Anthony Rinaldi of Allentown, a U.S. Army and Army National Guard veteran. "It stays with you."
The challenges veterans face is something we hear about all too often. The nonprofit Battle Borne aims to ease mental, emotional and physical pain.
"To be honest with you, Battle Borne pretty much saved my life," said Rinaldi. "Battle Borne really came to me in the nick of time and provided me with the support and resources I needed."
"If Battle Borne does not provide the service that they need, we will take them to an organization that can meet their need, so they never get a 'no' from us," said Chris Yarnell, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who founded Battle Borne with his wife Cadence.
There is peer support, which inspires veterans to overcome what may seem like impossible obstacles.
"A lot of guys we come across had some trouble with the law, substance abuse and homelessness. All three. I've been there," said Daniel Turner, a U.S. Army veteran who is now a certified peer specialist at Battle Borne. "I try to just walk guys through my experience and really just let them know I'm there for them."
"We work with a fellow Marine mortgage guy, and a fellow former police officer realtor and a Navy veteran that fixes credit," said Yarnell.
Battle Borne works with a partnering organization, Northbound. It offers similar services but for people who aren't veterans. Together, they collaborated with Northampton County and are now setting up a new office inside Palmer Recovery Center.
"We are all 100% volunteers," said Yarnell. "We have six interns right now. We love our interns."
There are several support groups, including those focused on trauma and health and wellness, plus one for spouses.
There's also now free massage therapy for veterans by a licensed, insured massage therapist. It's being offered by appointment on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month.
"We have the trauma-informed yoga, which is not just like a regular yoga. It's a yoga where it's incorporating the mind, the body, the breath," said Yarnell.
Starting this week, Battle Borne will be open for walk-ins Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Anything from housing and benefits, to therapy or friendship, Battle Borne has it covered.
"I feel safe when I'm around them," said Rinaldi.
It's a community of strength.
"Keeps me busy and gives me purpose," Turner said about Battle Borne. "Guys want to be able to relate with people."
"I've done a few Ironmans, so I like to help out the veterans as far as any physical activities and questions they may have about getting back in shape or eating properly," said Rinaldi.
Battle Borne has other outreach efforts, including giving out supplies at homeless camps once a month.
"We understand that no one veterans' nonprofit organization can do it all, so that we like to stress the fact that working together and collaboratively is the biggest need that we are filling," said Yarnell.