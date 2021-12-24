ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Local nonprofits are making sure struggling families don't go hungry this holiday season.

Volunteers with Catholic Charities were at Ecumenical Soup Kitchen in Allentown Friday.

They were dishing out free hot lunches to anyone who stopped by. Folks could either dine-in at the kitchen or do carryout because of COVID.

Food isn't the only thing they're giving out.

"We give jackets, light-used clothes, and this winter, we're providing Christmas gifts for the kids," said volunteer Edith Buiga.

Catholic Charities is just one of many Lehigh Valley organizations offering free meals throughout this whole month of December.

