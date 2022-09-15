EASTON, Pa. - A Native American nonprofit is partnering with the City of Easton to teach people about indigenous culture. Construction just got started on a medicine wheel, which will serve as a space for the community to unite and learn.

Delwin Fiddler, whose Native American name is Hehakapa Mahto, has spent his whole life working to educate people about indigenous culture.

"I got an honor to perform for the inauguration," said Fiddler. "I got requested to go to London to go meet the Royal family."

He co-founded Paza Tree of Life in Easton to help tribes during the pandemic. The nonprofit's latest project: a medicine wheel in Hugh Moore Park.

"Medicinal plants that are native, four boulders, the four directions that Native Americans honor," said Rob Christopher, the forester of the City of Easton, about what will be in the medicine wheel.

"There will be some permanent signage," said Maria Ragonese, the director of operations and programs at Paza Tree of Life. "So, they'll be able to read about it. But they also see it as a place of meditation, a place of prayer, mindfulness and beauty."

Paza got a grant from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, which is being matched by the city and the organization itself.

"Where this stake is is going to be the peace pole," said Christopher.

The peace pole says "may peace prevail on earth" in eight different languages.

"It's solid red cedar, which is another important element in nature for indigenous people," said Christopher.

Just about every detail of the medicine wheel has some sort of symbolism and meaning behind it. The shape of the circle represents the circle of life.

"We're trying to teach also about the indigenous culture and their importance because that's really where the roots and the foundation of our country are from," said Christopher.

The goal is to use the spot for ceremonies and educational events.

"We know from reading a lot of the Easton history that there is Native American ties to this land," said Ragonese.

"Share stories and our histories of the past to now and how we can come together as one for the future," said Fiddler.

Construction is expected to be done in October.