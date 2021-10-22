EASTON, Pa. - Eerie Easton Walking Tours have been a hit this fall. They're run by the Sigal Museum, and give people a glimpse into the city's spooky past.
Volunteer tour guide Howie White knows all about the stranger, eerier, and unsettling tidbits of Easton's history.
"On April 30th, 1947, Evelyn took the train from New York City to Easton,” White says on his tours.
White’s daughter Sarah White designed the Eerie Easton Walking Tour herself.
“We go all the way to Easton's founding in the 1750s,” said Sarah White, the community engagement coordinator at the Sigal Museum. “Easton was a town of approximately 50 families."
You won't have any zombies come out to scare you on this tour.
It's factually-based and "creeps" it real.
“It is less about a ghost, spooky angle and more about odd historical occurrences in Easton,” said Sarah White.
But it is spooky season after all, and some things, you just can't control.
"He's reading his story about a poisoning,” Howie White said about another tour guide. “Well, as they're in the middle of the story, the overhead light goes out."
The tour that goes less than a mile around the city takes about an hour.
"It is mobility friendly. It is disability accessible,” said Sarah White. “Everything is very well lit."
It's recommended for adults and older kids.
"If you're walking under and you're not hearing any traffic and you think you hear something, you very well could be hearing something,” said Howie White.
But to find out what that something may be, you have to pay $10 per ticket.
The money goes back to the Sigal Museum, which is the nonprofit flagship museum of the Northampton County Historical and Genealogical Society.
The tours are every Friday and Saturday throughout the month of October.
When it's not Halloween-season, the museum offers other types of historical tours, too.