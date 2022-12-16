ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lawmakers across the country are concerned about a rise in antisemitic crimes. It comes as a swastika was found at a school in Glen Rock, north Jersey.

Pennsylvania announced grants to keep places of worship safe.

"The Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh really changed their perspective and really brought it home to a lot of Jewish communities," said Aaron Gorodzinsky, the director of development and security advisor for the Jewish Federation of the Lehigh Valley.

That shooting prompted Pennsylvania to give state funds to nonprofits and places of worship for security enhancements.

The Wolf administration announced nearly $4 million in new grants. Among the recipients: Jewish Family Service of the Lehigh Valley.

"For a nonprofit, we are running a very tight budget, and we want to use all our money for our clients," said Chelsea Karp, who works in grant program development and as the volunteer coordinator at Jewish Family Service of the Lehigh Valley. "So, we don't want to take any food carts away from our food pantry clients to make improvements to the building."

The agency's plan is to add an upgraded security system with more cameras inside and outside the building, plus protective film on the windows.

This all comes at a time Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick notes antisemitic remarks and violence are escalating. He and New Jersey Congressman Josh Gottheimer are among those who lead the bipartisan resolution in the U.S. House condemning antisemitic public figures.

Gottheimer said in a statement, "celebrities have continued to spew antisemitic filth, promote Nazism, and praise Hitler."

Local experts tell us hate crimes happen more than some people realize.

"It's very scary," said Karp.

But, in Allentown, Bethlehem and Easton, "we've asked all three cities in the Valley to pass resolutions that voices that support that our cities offer a Jewish community," said Gorodzinsky.

All of them did; those are set to be read at local celebrations marking the start of Hannukah within the next week. The Jewish Federation of the Lehigh Valley is holding its Shine a Light event Sunday, and Easton is holding its Menorah Lighting Ceremony Tuesday.