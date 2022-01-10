ALLENTOWN, Pa. - As temperatures drop, area nonprofits are stepping up their efforts to help some of the Lehigh Valley's most vulnerable.
"The Y's warming station serves anywhere between 12 or 15 people a night all the way up to 35," David Fagerstrom, President & CEO of the Great Valley YMCA tells 69 News. "We expect an influx this week," he added.
People who don't have a warm place to sleep are at significant risk as overnight temperatures drop well below 20 degrees. Nonprofits like the Greater Valley YMCA are running programs at full throttle to help meet the needs of people seeking refuge from the bitter cold.
"The YMCA runs a warming station. It's open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. seven days a week. We serve a hot meal, a warm bed and a hot shower," Fagerstrom says.
According to the Allentown Homeless Commission, there were over 2,200 homeless people in the Lehigh Valley in 2019. In January 2020, a point-in-time count registered 678 homeless individuals, including more than 200 children. Advocates say there are also often misconceptions about people seeking resources.
"It's not just people with shopping carts and mental illness and drug addiction," Fagerstrom notes. "We have quite a few people who are driving their cars in to the parking lot at night and they're just in a spot. We see those performances maybe two or three weeks or a month or two then their situation changes."
Many nonprofit and volunteer organizations have faced increased hurdles over the past two years.
"The Y was hit pretty hard and remains hit pretty hard from the pandemic, like everybody," Fagerstrom says.
"We're always looking for volunteers and donations. Especially for the homeless warming station. Any help anyone can give us is always appreciated."
Last year the Greater Valley YMCA warming station served over 2,400 hot meals and filled more than 3,500 beds. That's thanks, in part, to $118,000 donated by members of the Lehigh Valley community.
"And those donations don't go into our general fund. They go into an account specifically for the warming station," Fagerstrom notes.
In addition to volunteering or donating, the Greater Valley YMCA also has an Amazon Wishlist with things like instant oatmeal and cough drops.
To find out more, people can go to the Greater Valley YMCA website.
The Greater Valley YMCA has branches in Allentown, Bethlehem, Easton, Nazareth, Pen Argyl, and Catasauqua.