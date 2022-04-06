ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A state Rep. candidate in Allentown has withdrawn his candidacy.
Norberto Domingo (D), 54, said on social media he is withdrawing his candidacy for Pa. State Rep. in Allentown's 22nd District. Domingo cited his decision on an error with his nomination petitions and not having the signatures needed.
"There are going to be errors made on petitions. Sometimes people forget to update their voter registration. Sometimes they mistake the district they actually live in for yours," Domingo said. "It happens. Even with that said, I'm not into excuses. I wasn't going into politics or out of it with a hogwash of word salads. I did not have the signatures needed to survive a challenge. Nor, did I do a thorough enough job of double checking for errors. That's on me. For that I apologize. It will not happen again."
Domingo announced his campaign on March 22.