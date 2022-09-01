EASTON, Pa. - The Northampton County District Attorney's Office said Thursday it will seek the death penalty for a man charged in connection with two fatal Easton shootings.

The Commonwealth filed aggravating circumstances against Altajier Robinson Thursday during his formal arraignment, according to a news release from the DA's office.

Robinson, 20, is facing charges of homicide and related offenses in relation to the shooting deaths of 17-year-old D’Andre Snipes and 18-year-old Kavan Figueroa, the DA's office said.

On March 14, shortly before 4 p.m., officers from the Easton Police Department responded to the 1300 block of Washington Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a teen in the front driver seat of a white BMW SUV parked on the north side of the street. The teen, later identified as 17- year-old D’Andre Snipes, was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene, the DA's office said.

Officers also found a man in the front passenger seat, identified as 18-year-old Kavan Figueroa, who was also found suffering from gunshot wounds and transported to a local hospital, according to the news release. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Northampton County Coroner Zach Lysek ruled the manner of both deaths as homicide caused by gunshot wounds.

Co-defendant Jayden Denizard, 15, was also present for his formal arraignment Thursday. However, due to his age, the death penalty cannot be sought against him, the DA's office said. Denizard is facing charges of homicide and related offenses.