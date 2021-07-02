EASTON, Pa. - The Northampton County district attorney is set to discuss a deadly police-involved shooting that happened in May.
DA Terry Houck scheduled a news conference for 2 p.m. Friday on the shooting in Williams Township on May 23, according to a news release.
A state trooper shot and killed Edward Shadder, 55, in the 900 block of Berger Road after a domestic incident escalated.
Authorities haven't released many details, but said a woman who was involved in the incident was not hurt. A trooper was treated for minor bruises.
Neighbors told 69 News that Shadder had been acting violently and erratically leading up to the incident.
