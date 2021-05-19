EASTON, Pa. - The Northampton County district attorney has planned a news conference to talk about the suspect in an armed intrusion near Lafayette College.
Clement Swaby, 34, is a person of interest in other incidents, some local and others out of the area, authorities said Tuesday.
DA Terry Houck is set to further discuss Swaby during a news conference Wednesday at 11 a.m.
Swaby is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, burglary, indecent assault, theft and terroristic threats in the March incident near Lafayette's campus.