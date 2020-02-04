EASTON, Pa. - The Northampton County district attorney is holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon about the Washington Township police chief.

DA Terry Houck scheduled the conference for 2 p.m.

The DA's office did not release further details about what would be discussed, but online court records show Chief Scott Miller was charged Tuesday with a summary offense of failing to notify police of an accident on January 6.

Houck's office had been investigating a single-vehicle crash involving Miller.

DA Terry Houck says he wants to put an independent set of eyes on a crash involving Washington Township Police Chief Scott Miller earlier this month.

"A lot of that has to do with the fact there appears to be a bunch of different stories floating around from anonymous stories and that nature," Houck told 69 News back on January 22. "There's just too much speculation and innuendo out there, and I just want to put all that to rest by giving it this independent objective look."

A property owner in Plainfield Township said the crash just after midnight on January 6 destroyed his landscaping, moved a water pump and damaged a stove pipe.

WFMZ's Jamie Stover was told two Slate Belt Regional police officers responded to the wreck. They did not request a field sobriety test, and Miller stayed on scene and was cooperative.

"You can't just drag someone out of the car and make them do a field test, you have to have some indication the person is driving intoxicated to point where they can't safely operate a vehicle," Houck said previously.

