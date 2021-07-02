WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. - Authorities have ruled that a deadly police-involved shooting that happened in Williams Township in May was justified.
Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck made the announcement in a news conference Friday afternoon.
A state trooper shot and killed Edward Shadder, 55, in the 900 block of Berger Road after a domestic incident escalated. Neighbors told 69 News at the time that Shadder had been acting violently and erratically leading up to the incident.
The incident began on May 23 when 911 received a call saying that Shadder, who was naked, was across the street from his home and acting aggressively towards his neighbor in his neighbor's driveway, Houck said.
The neighbor said Shadder had told him a woman hit her head and to call 911, Houck said. Troopers later learned Shadder had pulled the woman out of her vehicle and assaulted her, Houck said.
The woman then called 911, authorities said. A state trooper arrived on scene and saw the woman on the driveway, in distress, Houck said.
After the trooper arrived Shadder ran towards the trooper's car and ignored repeated commands to stop, Houck said. Shadder charged towards and fought the trooper after the trooper exited the police vehicle, authorities said.
During the fight, the trooper employed a stun gun twice and attempted to use a baton against Shadder, Houck said. Shadder continued to fight, kick, push, and at one point tried to choke the trooper, despite the trooper's use of the stun gun and baton.
Shadder advanced towards the woman, authorities said. The trooper then drew a service weapon and shot Shadder two times, Houck said.
The trooper radioed 911 and told a neighbor to call 911 as well in case the radio call did not go through, Houck said.
The woman told police he had been on drugs at the time of the incident. Toxicology results have yet to confirm this, Houck said.
Authorities conducted an investigation using multiple interviews, autopsy results, and camera footage.
After a probe of the incident, Houck said the shooting was justified. Deadly force was necessary to prevent death or bodily injury to the trooper and to others, Houck said.
The trooper's name will not be released, because the shooting had been ruled justified, Houck said.
A trooper was treated for minor bruises.
