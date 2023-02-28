L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A North Carolina man says he called and threatened Saucon Valley Middle School after learning about a controversial extracurricular club on Facebook.

Ceu Uk, 20, was arrested Monday afternoon in Charlotte, North Carolina, said the Northampton County district attorney.

He's accused of leaving a voicemail with the middle school, saying he was displeased with the school for allowing the After School Satan Club and threatening to "come in there and shoot everybody," the DA's office said.

The threat forced the district to close all schools on Wednesday, the day after the threat was made.

Police tracked the phone number to Uk's home in North Carolina. He initially denied leaving the message, but later confessed, but said he didn't mean it, the DA said.

He said he found out about the district's approval of the club on Facebook, officials said.

Uk is being held on $75,000 bail on charges of terroristic threats, and is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

The Saucon Valley superintendent rescinded approval for the After School Satan Club a few days after the threat, saying the club failed to meet all district requirements.