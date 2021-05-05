EASTON, Pa. | Defense attorney Eric Dowdle told a Northampton County judge Wednesday that Kevin Campbell, not his client Hezekiah Moore, was armed, when the two men broke into a Slate Belt home in October 2019.
At no point was Moore ever armed, and he cooperated with authorities throughout the investigation, according to the defense.
But the argument held little water with Northampton County Judge Jennifer Sletvold, who called the home invasion a "horrific, terrifying crime."
“The argument that you didn’t have a gun on you means nothing,” she said.
On Wednesday, Moore pleaded guilty to a felony count of conspiracy to commit robbery and unlawful restraint. The now 21-year-old North Carolina man and Campbell broke into the Plainfield Township home of Richard Fischer, shooting him in the leg and stealing about $1,600 cash. Fischer’s girlfriend tried to escape but was dragged back into the house by Moore. She eventually did manage to get away.
The judge immediately sentenced Moore to 24 to 84 months on the conspiracy charge and 1 to 24 months on the unlawful restraint charge. She ordered that he serve the sentences concurrently, which means Moore could spend up to 7 years in state prison.
Upon sentencing Moore, the judge said she was sending a message with the sentence that “this behavior is unacceptable.”
“You have traumatized these people,” Sletvold said.
Moore knew Campbell had a gun, and the two men carefully planned the home invasion, including having Moore watch the back door as Campbell went in the front, the judge said.
After a brief meeting in chambers, Dowdle told the court that he planned on appealing the judge’s sentence. Dowdle said he discussed a plea deal with Assistant District Attorney Ed Penetar that included a county prison term. Moore has already served 18 months in Northampton County Prison.
The judge said she “recalled a discussion” about a time-served sentence, which she rejected.
Assistant District Attorney Judy Chaverri, who handled the guilty plea and sentencing, read prepared statements from Fischer and his girlfriend.
On the night of the robbery, Fischer – who lost a leg in a car wreck – wrote that he heard a knock on the door, which he thought was a customer. He works as a taxidermist.
But as soon as he turned around, he found a handgun pointed at his chest, Fischer wrote. Campbell forced him into the bedroom, looking for money and eventually shot him in the leg.
“What kind of person shoots a person with one leg?” Fischer wrote.
Campbell pleaded guilty to single counts of robbery, aggravated assault, conspiracy and illegal possession of a firearm. Sletvold sentenced him in March to up to 13 years in state prison.