NORTH CATASAUQUA, Pa. - A Lehigh County community had a reason to celebrate Wednesday evening.

North Catasauqua held its inaugural Community Day event at the borough park. There were food trucks, bounce houses, a dunk tank, rock climbing, and a deejay.

Residents got to chat with police officers and first responders.

Several military personnel were also on hand.

"Our goal is to build trust between the community and us and show the community that we're people too. We just want them to come and have a good time," said Chief Chris Wolfer with the North Catasauqua Police Department.

Wolfer says he wants to make the event a yearly tradition. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.