NORTH CATASAUQUA, Pa. - A Lehigh County community had a reason to celebrate Wednesday evening.
North Catasauqua held its inaugural Community Day event at the borough park. There were food trucks, bounce houses, a dunk tank, rock climbing, and a deejay.
Residents got to chat with police officers and first responders.
Several military personnel were also on hand.
"Our goal is to build trust between the community and us and show the community that we're people too. We just want them to come and have a good time," said Chief Chris Wolfer with the North Catasauqua Police Department.
Wolfer says he wants to make the event a yearly tradition.