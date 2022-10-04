NORTH CATASAUQUA, Pa. - A North Catasauqua dog owner is headed to court after her pit bulls attacked a woman and killed a cat last month.

In the meantime, the dogs are back with their owner, Tracy Pridgeon, by law until that court date on Oct. 24. Now the Borough's Police Chief is among those saying that law needs to change.

"It's absolutely insane to me that these dogs attacked a woman so violently that she was hospitalized. I saw the pictures. I saw everything, and she had puncture wounds all over her body. A 70-year-old woman. It's unbelievable. If a human did that, they'd be in jail, but a dog, returned right to their owner," said Chief Chris Wolfer.

And Wolfer isn't the only one frustrated. Neighbors spoke out at a borough meeting Monday night, concerned the dogs are still with their owner.

"Those two pit bulls almost attacked me and my husband," said one neighbor at the meeting.

Pridgeon was also there with her daughter, saying they feel threatened as well.

"I'm truly sorry. I really am trying, and I'm afraid that my family is going to die while I'm out trying to fix this situation," said Pridgeon's daughter.

Pridgeon is now facing a misdemeanor charge for owning a dangerous dog. She has pleaded not guilty. We spoke with her on the phone, but she was not available for comment.

If found guilty, she will have to take steps to protect the community, like building a cage, muzzling the dogs when they're outside, and getting them covered by a $50,000 bond.

"They have to get a substantial insurance, homeowner's insurance policy. From my understanding, there's no insurance company out there that will insure your dogs once they're deemed dangerous, let alone pit bulls in general," said Chief Wolfer.

But while they wait for the court date, Chief Wolfer said neighbors should be vocal about changing the state law to allow dogs to be taken away as soon as they hurt someone unprovoked.

"They need to reach out to lawmakers, reach out to legislators. We need changes to be made. We need to demand changes, because we need to fix this broken system," said Wolfer.