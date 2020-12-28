N. CATASAUQUA, Pa. | Cell phone footage reportedly shows a North Catasauqua man swinging a machete and a bystander applying a tourniquet to the assault victim’s arm, according to authorities.
Ramon Alberto Sanchez Rosa, of Second Street in the borough, faces two counts of aggravated assault in connection with the alleged attack Sunday night. District Judge Robert Hawke arraigned the 45-year-old Monday afternoon, setting bail at $500,000.
Borough police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Second Street about 9:45 p.m. Sunday for a report of a fight in progress. A woman standing outside of a home on the block flagged down officers and reported witnessing the fight and having video footage on her cell phone, according to the criminal complaint. Police said they were able to get statements from other witnesses, as well.
The cell phone footage reportedly shows a “large fight,” and a man swinging what appeared to be a machete, according to court records. The 38-year-old victim is seen holding his arm as another man is fashioning a tourniquet out of a piece of clothing, police said.
Authorities later identified the victim, who was flown to the hospital with a “severe laceration” to his left arm.
Police said Rosa was seen holding a machete and going into a home on the same block where the fight occurred. Authorities secured a search warrant for the home, and Rosa allegedly admitted assaulting the victim. He allegedly also identified the machete police found in the home as the weapon he used in the attack.
Authorities have not indicated what may have prompted the fight or whether others face charges.
Rosa, meanwhile, faces single misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment, simple assault and possessing an instrument of a crime along with the two felony counts of aggravated assault. He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing.