NORTH CATASAUQUA, Pa. - When you think of a matchmaker, the North Catasauqua Police Department probably isn't the first one that comes to mind. But when you hear what they're doing, we think you'll agree, they are making a true love connection.
"I thought this could be a way to put a smile on their face instead of just being alone - or thinking they're alone - and reaching out to them," begins Officer Brian Douglas.
The idea was Officer Douglas', who thought of it after watching someone close to him go through cancer.
"And I know when she was going through things, the smallest things brought light to her day," Officer Douglas says.
Officer Douglas found out he wasn't the only one at the station who was dealing with cancer. So he and the other officers had an idea - why not collect gifts for people stuck in the hospital on Valentine's, to make sure they know they are loved?
"Not that it's ever a good time to have cancer, but having it with COVID, you're alone, you're stuck in a room all day you don't have anything to do. So we're trying to give activities to people to help take their minds off of things," Chief Chris Wolfer says.
They're asking the community to join them in their embrace - by donating things for kids and adults - like coloring books, games, stuffed animals, and yes, chocolate. The officers will then deliver it all on Valentine's Day to cancer patients, with love.
"Letting them know that people are thinking about them, doing something different, then what they're used to," Officer Douglas says.
And maybe, they're hoping, there will be some love, in return.
"With the way the world is right now, especially the attitude and mentality toward police, we're trying to do everything in our power to improve our community relations...The big message here is that we want the community to trust us," Chief Wolfer says.
A group that already wears a badge on their sleeve - why not their heart, too.
If you would like to donate to help the North Catasauqua Police Department's Valentine's Day benefit, visit their Facebook page for all the information.